Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 320.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Profound Medical stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 104,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,542. The stock has a market cap of $194.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.11. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Profound Medical stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Profound Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Raymond James set a $23.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

