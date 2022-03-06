Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Profire Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at $134,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

