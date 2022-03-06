Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Profire Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.23.
About Profire Energy (Get Rating)
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
