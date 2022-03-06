Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Short Interest Up 53.7% in February

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 56.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 157.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 90.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 13.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLPC stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $289.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.88. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $82.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

