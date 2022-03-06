Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) to report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Precision Drilling reported earnings of ($2.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $5.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share.

PDS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth $1,860,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth $8,410,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth $931,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 109.5% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

PDS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.51. 51,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $60.16.

About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.