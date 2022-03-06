PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Position Decreased by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. PRA Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $23,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PRA Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 112,168 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,398 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PRA Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $721,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 224,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

PRA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.