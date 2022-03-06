PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PowerSchool updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of PWSC opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PowerSchool by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after purchasing an additional 500,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PowerSchool by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 176,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PowerSchool by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after acquiring an additional 103,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PowerSchool by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 46,291 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PowerSchool Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.