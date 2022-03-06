PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PowerSchool updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PWSC opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PowerSchool by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after purchasing an additional 500,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PowerSchool by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 176,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PowerSchool by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after acquiring an additional 103,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PowerSchool by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 46,291 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PWSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

