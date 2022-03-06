Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $172.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 754.90% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 97,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Potbelly in the second quarter worth about $553,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 316.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Potbelly in the third quarter worth about $188,000. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

