Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Shares of PRCH opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $49,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $94,574,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,354,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,661,000 after acquiring an additional 512,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,116,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,775,000 after acquiring an additional 122,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,466 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Porch Group (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.