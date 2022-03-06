Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.02 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.92 or 0.00007468 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.83 or 0.06733125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,074.58 or 1.00004374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00044551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00048190 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,116,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

