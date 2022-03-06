Polkalokr (LKR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.44 Million

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. Polkalokr has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $161,698.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkalokr has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkalokr coin can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.94 or 0.06748877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,068.42 or 1.00141903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048141 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

