PolkaCover (CVR) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the dollar. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00043789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.26 or 0.06753856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,572.23 or 0.99865163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048554 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars.

