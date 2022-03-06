PolkaCover 24 Hour Volume Hits $174,316.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded flat against the dollar. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.88 or 0.06723222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,949.11 or 0.99723978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00048193 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

