Polis Market Cap Hits $2.20 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $17,642.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007650 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00091120 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.61 or 0.00295364 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.