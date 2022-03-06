Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PII. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

PII stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.71. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.93.

Polaris Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.