Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) to post $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Polaris reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $9.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $10.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share.

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.93.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

PII traded down $4.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.76. The company had a trading volume of 928,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,681. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.