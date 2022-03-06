Point Break Capital Management LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 0.1% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,055.78 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $858.99 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,107.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,400.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 624.73 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,755.07.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

