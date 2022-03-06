Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,549 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $45,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.57. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $48.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.02.

Plug Power Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.