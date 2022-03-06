PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday. cut their price target on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $14.69 on Friday. PLBY Group has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PLBY Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PLBY Group by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter.

PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLBY Group (PLBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.