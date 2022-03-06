Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Playtika will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,741,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,264,000 after buying an additional 380,265 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter worth $8,602,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Playtika by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 97,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

