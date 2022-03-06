PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Buys $123,900.00 in Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MYPS opened at $3.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $661,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $4,392,000. 15.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

