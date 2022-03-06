Piper Sandler Cuts a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target to $15.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered a.k.a. Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

