Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PPBN traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. 403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. Pinnacle Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary. It offers a range of commercial and retail banking products and services such as checking, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, merchant bankcard processing, residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit.

