Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). William Blair also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.
PIRS stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $211.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.