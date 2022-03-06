Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). William Blair also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

PIRS stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $211.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

