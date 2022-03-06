Phore Price Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Phore has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $677,319.74 and approximately $2,838.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002636 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.13 or 0.00397775 BTC.

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,285,238 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

