Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ WOOF opened at $18.24 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69.
In other news, CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.18.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
