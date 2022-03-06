Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $18.24 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69.

In other news, CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.18.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

