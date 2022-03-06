Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of TLK stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.74. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $30.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 55,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

