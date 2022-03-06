Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Personalis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of PSNL opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. Personalis has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $29.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $400.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 76.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Personalis will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se acquired 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $487,930.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $45,921.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,439 shares of company stock worth $1,843,281 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Personalis by 479.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 40,848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,095,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Personalis by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Personalis by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after buying an additional 743,691 shares in the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

