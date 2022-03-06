Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 16.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 25.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.
