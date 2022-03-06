Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

PRDO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. 797,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $81,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the third quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 45,216 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

