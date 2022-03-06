Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $74.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.20 million and the lowest is $73.00 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $52.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $313.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.16 million to $321.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $337.58 million, with estimates ranging from $323.14 million to $359.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEBO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 62,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,556. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

