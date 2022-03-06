Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.35 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.83.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.