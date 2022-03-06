Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of -151.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -824.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.