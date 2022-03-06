PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Update

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,900 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 261,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $187,353.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,983 shares of company stock worth $1,820,015. 58.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 570.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 181,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PC Connection by 95.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 152,809 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PC Connection by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 47,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CNXN stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.62.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PC Connection (Get Rating)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PC Connection (CNXN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.