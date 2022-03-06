PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE PBFX opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $851.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,915,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

