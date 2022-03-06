PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.9% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $99.91. 20,151,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,052,705. The company has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.50 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.98.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

