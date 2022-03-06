Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.66% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.
PAYO opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.
About Payoneer Global (Get Rating)
Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.