Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

PAYO opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

