Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

