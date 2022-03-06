Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 122 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after acquiring an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,552,000 after buying an additional 475,849 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,688,000 after buying an additional 71,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,385,000 after buying an additional 75,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,455,000 after buying an additional 213,243 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Citigroup cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $161.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.04. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.21 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

