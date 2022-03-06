Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 173,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

