Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $34.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $39.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

