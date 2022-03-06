Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 1,785 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of MO opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.