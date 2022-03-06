Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PASG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $2.93 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 369,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $2,000,522.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 533,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 2,584.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

