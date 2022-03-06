Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,336 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PASG. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.65.

NASDAQ PASG opened at $2.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 41,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $230,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 533,800 shares of company stock worth $2,902,866. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

