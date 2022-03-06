Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

Separately, William Blair cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

PSN stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. Parsons has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway purchased 6,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George L. Ball purchased 40,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 56,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,865. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 8.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 4.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 2.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

