Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 8,616 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parkside Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,616 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 23.7% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $78,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

IWB stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.35. 939,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,111. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.17. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $210.50 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

