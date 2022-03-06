Parkside Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Parkside Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 350.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 57,692 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.4% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 15.1% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $126.62. 4,402,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,147. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

