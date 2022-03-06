Parkside Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parkside Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after acquiring an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,009,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,172,542,000 after purchasing an additional 277,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,197,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,219,312,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,343,928,000 after buying an additional 56,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $45.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,912.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,046,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,648. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,115.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,310.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.