Parkside Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.
NASDAQ SUSB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,746. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $26.14.
