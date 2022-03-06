Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Scotiabank downgraded Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

PKI stock traded up C$1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$33.31. The company had a trading volume of 758,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 35.47. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$31.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.89.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

