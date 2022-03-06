Palace Capital’s (PCA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
PCA stock opened at GBX 242 ($3.25) on Thursday. Palace Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 200 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($3.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51. The company has a market cap of £112.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 253.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 252.68.
Palace Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
