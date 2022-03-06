Palace Capital’s (PCA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

PCA stock opened at GBX 242 ($3.25) on Thursday. Palace Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 200 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($3.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51. The company has a market cap of £112.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 253.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 252.68.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

